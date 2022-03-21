Gov. Greg Abbott mobilizes state resources as severe thunderstorms, potential flooding threaten Texas

(Michael Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune, Michael Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune)

Gov. Greg Abbott in Weslaco in January. On Thursday, wildfires prompted the governor to issue a disaster declaration for several Texas counties.

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to use state resources as severe weather and potential flooding are expected to impact areas of Texas beginning Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Texas could see large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and the potential for tornados.

READ: Severe weather and flash flood threat

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” Abbott said. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

Here are the following state assets that have been mobilized in support of the severe weather response:

Ad

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Two Urban Search and Rescue Teams and four Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews on standby

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Swiftwater Boat Rescue Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center has also been activated at Level II Escalated Response in support of severe weather, according to a release.