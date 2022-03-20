Suspect arrested in connection to death of well-known Galveston doctor, authorities say

A man is arrested in connection to an hit-and-run crash that killed a prominent Galveston doctor while she rode her bike on the Seawall last Friday.

Authorities say Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Conroe was taken into custody by officers in Seguin, Guadalupe County at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. He is accused in the death of Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67.

According to Galveston police, a search warrant was executed at around 2 a.m. after locating a vehicle possibly belonging to Llewellyn in Seguin. That vehicle was transported back to Galveston County for further investigation.

RELATED: Prominent Galveston doctor killed while riding her bike, police say; Investigators are seeking answers

67-year-old Dr. Nancy Hughes killed in hit-and-run. (nancyhughesonline.com) (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

On Friday around 6 a.m., Hughes was riding her bicycle in the “Cherry Hill” area of Seawall Boulevard when Llewellyn allegedly struck her, police said.

Ad

Two people drove by the Seawall to watch Friday morning’s sunrise and that’s when they discovered the body of Dr. Hughes next to her bicycle. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Dr. Hughes specialized in osteoporosis and internal medicine and was a second-generation physician “providing care for the Galveston community,” according to her website.

Llewellyn is being held in Guadalupe County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Galveston County. He is facing charges for accident involving injury or death and his bond was set for $200,000.