Prominent Galveston doctor killed while riding her bike, police say; Investigators are seeking answers

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police say two people driving to watch Friday’s sunrise at the end of the Seawall discovered the body of 67-year-old Dr. Nancy Hughes.

Investigators say Hughes’ bicycle was next to her. The two people tried calling for help but Hughes died from her injuries before receiving aid.

The well-known doctor specialized in osteoporosis and internal medicine. According to her website, she’s the second-generation physician “providing care for the Galveston community.”

Her father, Dr. Edward James Lefeber also provided care to the people of Galveston back in 1939, the website stated.

Authorities say officers closed the “Cherry Hill” area of Seawall Boulevard to investigate the scene and gather evidence.

“Every available resource is being brought to bear to identify the person or persons responsible for this crash,” the department said in a statement.

“I can’t imagine life without her around,” said patient and friend Sissy Howell. “She was just an unbelievable light in the dark sky at night.”

Howell says she knew Hughes growing up and even taught two of her kids.

“I’ve known her forever; she’s treated my Parkinson’s and other problems I’ve had,” Howell said.

Howell and Catherine Pickadance paid their respects to the staff members at Hughes’ office on Holiday Drive.

“Nancy was the best mom,” Pickadance said. “She’s the mom that every kid wishes they had.”

Pickadance says she was friends with Hughes’ children. “It was really nice, they kind of let me borrow her sometimes. She was just a wonderful person. She handled everything very gracefully,” she said.

No vehicle was found at the scene.

Anyone traveling in the “Cherry Hill” area between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. should call Galveston County Crime Stoppers at the Anonymous Tip Line 409-763-TIPS.