Wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations in Eastland, Texas

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the state’s response to the wildfire in Eastland, Texas on Friday.

Officials said the wildfire burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff’s deputy dead. So far, 50 homes have been destroyed, according to the governor.

Thursday night’s cold front, plus gusty winds picked up the smoke from the wildfire and steered it towards Houston.

As of Friday afternoon, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (160 square kilometers), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

Abbott said state and local officials are collaborating to contain the fire that has impacted 11 counties. He thanked the firefighters from 48 different departments in Texas who have volunteered to help battle to fire.

On Friday afternoon, Abbott signed a proclamation for the 11 impacted counties as a state disaster and said he will add more counties if needed.

He said containing the fire is top priority and that the state has provided aircrafts that will drop material or water over the affected areas.

