Wrong-way driver fatally struck by driver that was drinking near downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police said he was driving the wrong way and was fatally struck by a driver that had been drinking.

It happened Monday near downtown in the 3500 block of Gulf Freeway around 2:25 a.m.

According to officers, the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Scott. The driver struck a car traveling southbound and then got out of his vehicle, police said.

Officers said a driver in a dark Buick that was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic struck the wrong-way driver and his vehicle, killing the man.

The driver of the Buick reportedly told officers he was drinking. He was transported to the hospital.

Police said the driver and passenger of the first crash were uninjured.