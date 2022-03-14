Person killed, another injured in 2-vehicle crash in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. at 6418 Hillcroft Ave. at Sands Point Drive.

Police said a Ford SUV, traveling northbound on Hillcroft, had crashed into the driver of Camery, who was pulling into a shopping center. The passenger of the Camery died on scene and the driver was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

According to police, speed may have been a factor but the driver of the SUV showed no signs of intoxication. Investigators are using surveillance video to find out what happened.

No arrests have been made.