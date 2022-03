TEXAS – The World Affairs Council of Dallas Fort Worth and American Jewish Committee of Dallas will be joined by the newly appointed Consul General of Ukraine in Houston, Vitallii Tarasiuk, to discuss the ongoing crises in his country, according to a release.

The webinar, Stand with Ukraine, will be held at 12 p.m. via Zoom.

