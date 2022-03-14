AT&T introducing hyper-fast internet speeds across Houston

Law enforcement officials warn of predators targeting children using internet to learn

Internet speeds in parts of Houston will increase thanks to AT&T’s fiber expansion efforts.

AT&T is introducing all-new 2-Gig and 5-Gig Hyper-Gig speeds across Texas, including Houston.

According to a press release, the new multi-gig upgrade offers more bandwidth to go around, allowing various connected devices to run as fast as possible.

Per the release, AT&T Fiber with Hyper-Gig speeds offers Houstonians AT&T’s best internet experience at straightforward prices.

Customers in Houston can take advantage of the AT&T service and benefit from no price increase at 12 months, no annual contract, no data caps, no equipment fees, according to the release.

AT&T Fiber tiers range from $110 - $395 per month.