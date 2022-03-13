Houston’s first daughter says ‘I do’

HOUSTON – Ashley Turner, daughter of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, is officially a married woman.

The social media influencer and popular “first daughter” of H-Town married the love of her life, Jimmie Captain, at a beautiful ceremony on Saturday.

“Yesterday was an unforgettable day as I was truly blessed to see pure happiness and joy as Ashley and Jimmie were married in front of family and friends,” Mayor Turner tweeted. “Our family gained a remarkable son and I look forward to seeing their marriage grow through God’s protection and guidance.”

[Mayor Turner granted KPRC permission to use social media posts tweeted and retweeted on his professional page]

Yesterday was an unforgettable day as I was truly blessed to see pure happiness and joy as Ashley and Jimmie were married in front of family and friends. Our family gained a remarkable son and I look forward to seeing their marriage grow through God’s protection and guidance. pic.twitter.com/jLTsjljq0Z — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 13, 2022

The couple met at a retirement party for Captain’s mother, who worked for the Houston Police Department, a few years ago. They officially began dating two months after that and their relationship blossomed. Then the surprise happened. On Ashley’s birthday last year, Captain “popped the question” at the end of a charity event. Obviously, she said “yes.”

Ashley weds Jimmie - blissful & beautiful ceremony. Congratulations Mayor Turner, father of the bride. Proud moment 🥳@SylvesterTurner @HoustonTX pic.twitter.com/NjZFJLnyLV — Bobby V. P. Singh (@bobbysinghtexas) March 13, 2022

The two exchanged vows at the Citadel in front of hundreds of friends, family and supporters.

Mayor Turner was “teary-eyed” while speaking about the new union. In addition to gaining a son-in-law, he has also gained a new “bonus” grandchild as Captain already has a young daughter.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!