Local News

PHOTOS: Houston’s first daughter Ashley Turner shares her engagement pictures

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Ashley Turner, Sylvester Turner
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)

HOUSTON – Social media influencer Ashley Turner and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s daughter is sharing her engagement photos.

Houston’s first daughter, according to her public relations representation, is representing “the large market of curvy women often overlooked in the bridal space.”

Ashley Turner got engaged in January to Jimmie Captain.

Here are engagement photos she shared with the media.

Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)
Ashley P. Turner's engagement photos (©2021 www.AmaByAisha.com)

