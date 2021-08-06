PHOTOS: Houston’s first daughter Ashley Turner shares her engagement pictures

HOUSTON – Social media influencer Ashley Turner and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s daughter is sharing her engagement photos.
Houston’s first daughter, according to her public relations representation, is representing “the large market of curvy women often overlooked in the bridal space.”
Ashley Turner got engaged in January to Jimmie Captain.
RELATED: Houston’s first daughter engaged
Ad
Here are engagement photos she shared with the media.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.