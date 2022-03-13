HCSO: Driver dead in 3-vehicle crash possibly caused by poor lighting in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver is dead and another is seriously hurt after they were involved in a three-vehicle crash at a dark intersection in northwest Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 19200 block of West Little York Road near Greenhouse Road north of Katy on Saturday night.

Deputies said at around 10 p.m., a Range Rover was traveling eastbound on West Little York Road when it crossed over the westbound lanes. That’s when it collided head-on with another vehicle, a Honda HRV, and flipped over on top of its roof.

At the same time, deputies added that a Toyota Camry traveling westbound sideswiped the Honda.

The Range Rover caught fire after the crash, which spread towards the two vehicles.

The driver of the Range Rover was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to deputies. The driver in the Honda was transported to an area hospital in serious condition but with non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile driver, juvenile passenger, and an adult passenger from the Toyota Camry were unharmed but were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Deputies believe the intersection had limited lighting at the time of the crash, with speed being an additional factor.

An investigation is still ongoing.