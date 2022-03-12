More than a dozen exhibits celebrate Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON – African American history is American history -- and it is rich. Yet, and still, there are a lot of parts left out of textbooks.

Now, a yearly tradition celebrating the history of Black Americans has galloped its way into RodeoHouston.

On Friday, March 11, the Black Heritage Exhibition helped people fill in those missing blanks.

“We have 14 exhibitors and each of them showcases their specialty,” said Gina Goosby-Harris, Chairman of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Black Heritage Committee.

For those who missed the exhibition, she said that the Black Cowboy Museum is one place to visit.

“That is one place I recommend everyone go visit because he has so much information,” Goosby-Harris said.

Other exhibitors included Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University. The Buffalo Soldiers Museum was also featured.

“By the bravery and the fighting that the colored troops did for the civil war after the military was reorganized, a space was reserved specifically for African American participants,” said Trooper Clark Page with the Buffalo Soldiers Museum.

Each exhibit showcases unique artifacts that tell a story and help connect the dots in a crucial timeline of our nation’s past and present.

“These are rations that are used and issued to the military, and many things that weren’t military-based, snuff, chewing tobacco, and they played baseball,” Page said.

“We need to know about our history, where we come from, what we’re made of, and how we have contributed to this,” Goosby-Harris said.

The Black Heritage Committee has events happening year-round, including giving away thousands of dollars in scholarships.