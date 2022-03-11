Woman beaten by man in Target parking lot says her face went ‘completely numb’

HOUSTON, Texas – A Willowbrook area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding a man she said blindsided her and punched her in the face in a Target parking lot.

Marisol Riddle said the attack happened Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. as she was loading groceries into her car.

“My face went completely numb, I was very disoriented and confused,” Riddle said.

Riddle said a man ran up and punched her without warning but she isn’t sure why.

“He didn’t try and grab my purse, he didn’t try and grab anything out of my trunk, he didn’t try and grab my phone,” said Riddle.

Riddle filed a report with the Houston Police Department and said she spoke with Target officials who claim they have video of two incidents involving the same man on the same day.

“Target told me they caught footage of him pushing a woman into a sign. She didn’t want to press charges or go to the police, but they have video of his face,” Riddle added.

Riddle is hoping Target and police will release the footage so that the public can see the man’s face and be on the lookout.

If you have any information on the attack, you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department.