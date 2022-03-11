Suspect wanted for human struggling caught during crack down on fake paper tags, deputies say

A man wanted for human smuggling was arrested after being pulled over during a traffic stop Thursday morning, according to Constable Ted Heap’s Office.

As Pct. 5 deputies were cracking down on fraudulent temporary license plates, they pulled over Ignacio Diaz-Penaloza, 41, who was using a fake temporary tag.

Diaz-Penaloza was arrested after deputies found out he had an outstanding arrest warrant from a January 2021 case for smuggling undocumented immigrants.

Penaloza was taken to the Harris County Jail but he will soon be turned over to the United States Marshals Services, according to deputies.