NAM to give 100lbs of food to 1,000 families at FREE drive-thru Food Fair

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – With the cost of just about everything rising, everyday consumers are taking the hit. One northwest Harris County community-based non-profit is hoping to provide some relief by giving out 100lbs of food to families in need.

With inflation causing the cost of food to rise from 2% to 5%, and the volatile cost of oil making gas prices unpredictable, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is hoping their services can help.

“They’re not alone. The community is here. Organizations like NAM--we’re not going anywhere,” Chief Advancement Officer Brian Carr said.

The community-based non-profit aims to give food and resources to help families in underserved communities.

”This is the NAM food pantry,” Carr said. “On a day-to-day basis, we’re feeding 30-40 families.”

However, the need is increasing. On Thursday, NAM saw 60 families, and the need is steadily rising.

“We started seeing this when the pandemic hit. A lot of people lost their jobs. Many of them got their hours cut,” Carr said. “You put all that together with the inflation rising, the cost of food, the cost of gas, and many families can’t recover.”

On Saturday, March 12, NAM and dozens of volunteers will have a free drive-thru Food Fair at the Northwest Assistance Ministries headquarters at 15555 Kuykendahl Road. The event begins at 8 a.m. and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’ll be here at 8 a.m., and we’ll stay until all the food is given away,” Carr added.

Each family will get 100lbs of food each.

“They’re going to get a box with about 40-50 lbs of fresh produce,” Carr said.

Thanks to their partnerships with different companies, the produce is all locally grown by small business farmers.

Families will also get a box of dry goods including canned beans, rice, meat, peanut, butter, cereal, and more.

“They don’t need us to be there for the rest of their lives, but just enough to get them over the hump is all they need to get them started,” Carr said.

