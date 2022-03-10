Man with fake paper license plate arrested after leading deputies on chase through SW Houston

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A man with a fake license plate has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through southwest Houston Thursday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies said they attempted to pull a driver over because his paper license plate tags did not match the vehicle he was driving.

According to deputies, the driver yelled that “he was not going to jail today” before taking off.

The chase ended around 5:30 p.m. at a gas station on the Southwest Freeway and Fountain View Drive.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

This is a developing story.