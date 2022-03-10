Harris County GOP claims cameras that monitor voting-count were turned off, files emergency motion

HOUSTON – The resignation of Harris County’s Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria isn’t stopping the criticism over last week’s primary. Now, there are claims that the cameras watching the votes being counted were all turned off.

The Harris County Republican Party filed an emergency motion seeking three things; collect Republican Party General Primary Election precinct election records, supervise the completion of count for the Republican Party, and order Longoria to appear in court regarding the status of the election count.

“On noon on Friday, I went to look at the cameras and they were off, and they haven’t come on since,” said Alan D. Vera with the Republican Party Ballot Security Committee. “All three camera feeds have been off since Friday.”

The motion comes as fallout from the primary election continues.

“The reason why the cameras are there is because of SB1,” said State Sen. Paul Bettencourt. “Same thing because there’s a reconciliation form. Those cameras in [the] central count were to have transparency.”

The Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu says SB1 plays a role in how the night of the primary went.

“From my understanding, these 10,000 votes and some change was human error. Now imagine trying to catch it, do all these things. These folks hadn’t had rest, these are paid volunteers. You had an election administrator’s office who had no rest.”

Both parties point to the new election law for different reasons.

“Yes, we had rules in SB1 to prevent this,” said Bettencourt. “The reason why the 10,000 votes were found was because of the reconciliation language that forced the administrator here [to see] that she was 10,000 ballots short.”

Officials at the Election Administrator’s Office said after several checks, they found that 10,181 mail-in ballots (6,044 Democratic and 4,137 Republican) had been scanned into the voting computer.

Evbagharu says during the canvassing process, those votes would have been discovered and counted.

“We’ve got to tell the whole story about this reconciliation form. It’s signed at a time when all the votes haven’t been counted,” he said. “There’s a reason we have the 10-day canvassing period. Now, they’re saying there are provisions of the bill that helped find these errors. Come on, these things have always happened.”