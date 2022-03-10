Governor Abbott provides update on border security efforts, Operation Lone Star

The Gov. was joined by top officials from state agencies, law enforcement, and military, as well as local stakeholders for a discussion on the ways Texas is taking action to secure the border.

WESLACO – Governor Greg Abbott held a roundtable discussion on border security on Thursday in Weslaco as part of the one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star.

“A year ago, Texas faced an unprecedented crisis at our border created by President Biden’s open border policies—but Texas immediately stepped up and took decisive action to stem the tide of people, drugs, and weapons flooding our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Our efforts to secure the border through Operation Lone Star would not be possible without our local partners as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers on the ground who work tirelessly on the frontlines to make our border and the entire state safer. We will continue to do whatever it takes to secure the border and keep communities safe in the wake of President Biden’s prolonged inaction.”

During the roundtable, Gov. Abbott and state leaders outlined the actions taken by the state to secure the border during the first year of Operation Lone Star. Local law enforcement and stakeholders provided an update on their own efforts to keep their communities safe.

Governor Abbott’s actions to secure the border include: