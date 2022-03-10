Good Samaritan helps unresponsive Precinct 4 deputy experiencing medical emergency in Hockley

Precinct 4 deputies are thankful for a good Samaritan after the man came across an unresponsive deputy in Hockley Thursday.

It happened at the Hockley Recreational Complex located at 28515 Old Washington Rd. around 2:30 a.m.

According to deputies, a man got on a Precinct 4 radio and began speaking Spanish. After moments of confusion, a Spanish-speaking deputy was able to get a phone number from the man and then called him.

It was then determined by officials that the man had come across a deputy that was breathing, but not responsive.

Deputies said they arrived a few minutes later and confirmed the assessment. Waller County EMS was then dispatched to the location.

Medical crews began life-saving measures and eventually determined that a medical helicopter was the best option, authorities said.

Washington County Air Med responded and transported the deputy to Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center.

The deputy is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.