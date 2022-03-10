17-year-old found shot to death in middle of apartment parking lot in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death outside of a northwest Houston apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, March 8 at an apartment complex located at 1855 Wirt Road around 5:40 a.m.

Police said 17-year-old Octavio Diaz was found lying in the middle of the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

According to investigators, Octavio was reported missing by his family members the day he was found dead.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.