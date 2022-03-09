George Floyd Memorial Foundation to award more than $20K in scholarships to high school, college and law school students

FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas' governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

HOUSTON – The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will award $20,000 in scholarships to college students for the fall 2022 semester.

To apply for the scholarship, which will be awarded in increments of $1,000 for each student, the applicant will need to have a G.P.A. of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, have a demonstrated, unmet financial need as verified by the student’s college or university and be enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university and major in Sports Management, Business or Music.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is July 1, 2022. For more information and to apply, students can visit www.georgefloydmemorialfoundation.org/scholarship-fund.

“At the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, we reward high-achieving individuals who are seeking to earn a college or law school degree, said Jacari Harris, the foundation’s executive director. “We recognize that many of these students will go on to accomplish great things as lawyers, activists and scholars who will then provide support to those who need it most around the country and the world.”

In 2021, the Foundation provided more than $50,000 to students in need, including $1,000 scholarships to 15 law school students, $10,000 to interns, $25,000 to Fayetteville State University and $2,500 to undergraduate students.