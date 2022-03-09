FREE ADMISSION to this Houston museum as it honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s birthday over spring break

HOUSTON – Just in time for spring break, Holocaust Museum Houston will host a free admission day on Tuesday, March 15, in honor of what would have been Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 89th birthday.

Sponsored by H-E-B as part of Women’s History Month, the celebration of RBG’s legacy includes educational activities throughout the day for visitors to learn more about Ginsburg and her accomplishments. The first 500 visitors will also enjoy a birthday cupcake from H-E-B’s Bakery. Reserve your free ticket at hmh.org/tickets.

Spring break visitors will have the opportunity to access HMH’s Holocaust, Human Rights, Diaries and Samuel Bak galleries along with entry to the exhibition, “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” This exhibition explores the American judicial system through one of its sharpest legal minds, the late Ginsburg. The exhibition is a celebration of Justice Ginsburg’s life and her numerous, often simultaneous roles as a student, wife, mother, lawyer, judge, women’s rights pioneer and internet phenomenon.

Educational activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. include arts and crafts, a curatorial presentation, a Holocaust survivor talk and family history DIY. At 2:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy a matinee screening of “RBG,” a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg’s exceptional life and career from Betsy West and Julie Cohen, co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films. Closing out events is a 3 p.m. Genealogy Research Demo by Houston Public Library’s Clayton Center for Genealogical Research on RBG’s family with tips how to research public records, documents, and newspapers to weave the tapestry of your own family’s history.

Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus, is fully bilingual in English and Spanish and located at 5401 Caroline Street. Spring break hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Museum’s Legacy Café is open during Museum hours. Admission is $19 for adults; $15 for seniors (ages 65+), AARP members and active-duty military; always free for children and students through age 18; and free to all visitors Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the Museum’s adjacent lot for $8 for a four-hour period. For more information, visit hmh.org/visit.