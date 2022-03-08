Video: Armed men rob pharmacy, fill trash bag with prescription meds before fleeing the scene, HPD says

The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of an aggravated robbery that took place at a pharmacy on Wirt Road on Feb. 8, 2022.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in the aggravated robbery of a northwest Houston pharmacy.

According to HPD, On Feb. 8, two armed men entered a pharmacy in the 1900 block of Wirt around 9:20 a.m.

The men forced the employees to get on the ground, then filled up a trash bag with prescription medication. They then fled the location in a white four-door sedan.

The suspects, who were both believed to be in their 20′s, were wearing all black.

Anyone with knowledge of this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.