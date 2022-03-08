Wanted: Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after argument over daughter’s care, police say

Edwin Henriquez-Cuellar is wanted for killing Alejandro Cuellar, 36 and assaulting her daughter's 20-year-old brother

Houston police are searching for a man they said fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after the two men argued over the care of the woman’s child.

It happened in the 3000 block of Durwood Street near Bentley Street at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Edwin Henriquez-Cuellar is a wanted man, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Alejandro Mejia, 36, was dating a woman who shares a daughter with Henriquez-Cuellar.

Both Henriquez-Cuellar and Mejia were arguing over text messages, with Mejia accusing Henriquez-Cuellar of not properly caring for his child.

That night, Henriquez-Cuellar drove to his ex-girlfriend’s home. There, he took his daughter from the house and drove around the neighborhood, questioning her.

The girl called home and told her family that her dad had left with her. She then told her dad she wanted to get out of the vehicle, and he pulled over and allowed her to do so.

The family, including the girl’s 20-year-old brother, began searching for her.

The family caught up with Henriquez-Cuellar in the neighborhood and confronted him. That is when Henriquez-Cuellar got out of his truck, armed with a large knife. He first swung the knife at his daughter’s older brother, then stabbed Mejia in the chest, police said.

Mejia collapsed in the roadway as Henriquez-Cuellar took off.

Police said Henriquez-Cuellar drove away in a blue Toyota Tacoma on Durwood then turned northbound on Bentley Street. He is also known to drive a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plate #FPR-3717.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

