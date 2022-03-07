Man stabbed to death in front of girlfriend, her daughter in north Houston, police say

A man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s ex-husband in front of her and her daughter in north Houston on Sunday night, Houston police said.

It happened at the intersection of Durwood Street and Bentley Street at around 10 p.m.

Police said a man in his early 30s, his girlfriend, and her daughter were returning home after eating out for dinner when investigators said they were approached by a man, who was believed to be the ex-husband of the woman.

At some point, an argument ensued between the man and the ex-husband. That’s when police said the ex-husband pulled out a knife and stabbed the current boyfriend in front of his girlfriend and her daughter before running off.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Both the girlfriend and her daughter were unharmed.

Police spoke to multiple witnesses who were able to identify the ex-husband.

Anyone with information in this case are urged to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS