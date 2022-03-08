Crash involving Katy ISD, METRO buses sends 2 students, 2 adults to hospital, deputies say

KATY, Texas – Two children and two adults were injured following a crash involving a METRO bus and Katy ISD bus Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened in Katy on Kingsland Boulevard and Pickford Drive around 7 a.m.

Harris County Precinct 5, Katy ISD police and EMS responded to the crash. According to officials with METRO, one adult attendant on the school bus was transported to the hospital by Life Flight.

Two of the five students riding the bus were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The operator on the Park & Ride bus was transported by ground ambulance.

There were no passengers on the Park & Ride bus at the time of the crash, METRO said.

The remaining students on board the bus were released to their parents or transported by another bus to their campuses, Katy ISD said in a statement.