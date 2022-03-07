Man shot to death by officers at west Houston apartments is same suspect who fatally shot man in line at fast food restaurant: HPD

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on March 2 has also been identified as the gunman who killed a father of seven at a west Houston fast food restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard identified the suspect as 18-year-old Alberto Riascos.

Riascos is accused of killing Clifton Zeno III on Feb. 23 inside a McDonald’s on Westheimer near Tanglewilde.

Police said, shortly before 4 p.m., several people were inside the restaurant when Riascos shot Zeno, possibly over a spot in line. He then fled the scene.

Zeno was a a father of seven children and grandfather, and Turner said his shooting was senseless.

After that, Riascos was involved in another violent crime that, ultimately, ended his life.

Ad

Slinkard announced that Riascos was the suspect who was killed last Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow near Westheimer Road.

Slinkard said detectives learned that Riascos was wanted on aggravated assault of deadly weapon. Officers had a tip about the suspect’s outstanding warrant, so they went to conduct surveillance.

He said Riascos was walking back to his apartments on Lazy Hollow when officers tried to take him into custody. That is when the suspect, according to police, pointed a semi-automatic pistol in the direction of a sergeant. That sergeant immediately opened fire, striking him.

Officers began to administer first aid, but Riascos could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Slinkard said Riascos’ gun was recovered at the scene. He said ballistic evidence showed that the gun was also linked to the fatal shooting of Zeno. In addition to the investigation, Riascos was also wearing similar clothing from the murder scene.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation. Slinkard said HPD will release bodycam footage of the shooting at a later time but ensured it will be released within the department’s 30-day timeline.

Watch the announcement below: