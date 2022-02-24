HPD: Man shot, killed inside McDonald’s in west Houston possibly over spot in line

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting

HOUSTON – Investigators were trying to determine what led to a deadly shooting inside a McDonald’s in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the restaurant located on Westheimer near Tanglewilde shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said several people were inside the restaurant when a man was shot, possibly over a spot in line. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The shooter fled on foot, running eastbound on Westheimer. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police were reviewing surveillance video in an effort to sort out the details.