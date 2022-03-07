49º

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Missing 12-year-old boy was last seen in north Harris County

Missing 12 year-old (Harris County Sherriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in north Harris County on Sunday, March 6.

Jai’Den was last seen in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive around 10 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and white Crocs.

Deputies said they believe Jai’Den ran away of his own accord from home, but no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

