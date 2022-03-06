$100K bond set for suspect charged in fatal shooting of man in Dickinson, police say

Jaron Bryce Morgan has been charged with murder.

DICKINSON, Texas – A suspect has been locked behind bars after police said he fatally shot a man in Dickinson Saturday morning.

The Dickinson Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 4700 blk of E 38th St. shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the upper chest area. He was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said two people of interest, a man and a woman who knew the victim, left the scene.

Officers located the vehicle they were traveling in, and both were detained and interviewed by detectives.

Detectives determined Morgan was the alleged shooter and charges were filed. His bond was set at $100,000.

Morgan is being held in the Dickinson City Jail pending transfer to the Galveston County Jail.