15-year-old hospitalized after shooting outside southwest Houston convenience store, police say

A teen was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot outside a conveniences store in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting happened in the 12500 block of Bellaire Blvd. shortly after 3 p.m.

According to Houston police, the victim, who is 15 years old, was was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No further details were provided.

