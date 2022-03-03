‘It just warms your heart’: 13-year-old honors service members at RodeoHouston’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day

HOUSTON – RodeoHouston sent a big ol’ Texas-style thank you to the men and women who protect Americans’ freedom.

For Armed Forces Appreciation Day, there was a swearing-in ceremony featuring 625 new recruits.

Seth Carlson, 13, thanked service members in his own personal way by having them sign his ‘Heroes board.’

“I’m going to look at all the ranks and find out what they do,” Seth said.

His sister said he started doing it a few years back when he just brought one board to the ceremony.

In a matter of minutes, it was filled.

This year he brought seven to get the signatures of some of the nation’s bravest individuals.

“When we first started this, I planned to put it up on my wall,” he said. “But there are so many, and they’re on both sides. So, I can’t,” Seth added.

Three-Star Lt. General Maria Gervais signs 13-year-old Seth Carlson 'heroes' board during Rodeo Houston. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

During the Rodeo, Seth was able to meet the highest rank member he’s come in contact with so far – Three-Star Lt. General Maria Gervais. She says what Seth is doing truly makes him her hero.

“It just warms your heart. You know, it means that our country is in great hands,” and Gervais. “We really appreciate the fact that he recognizes us for our service. But, I also told him that he was a hero in our minds because he understands the importance of serving and defending our nation.”