Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in southwest Houston Thursday.

It happened in the 2200 block of Naomi Street around 1 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been fatally shot.

According to investigators, a homeowner was asleep on the second floor when he heard the back door’s glass break. The intruder then entered the home and made his way upstairs into the homeowner’s bedroom, police said.

The homeowner, seeing the intruder, discharged his weapon and shot the intruder in the neck. The intruder then ran, officers said.

Investigators said the intruder knocked on the neighbor’s door saying he had been shot before collapsing a few houses down from the scene.

Police said they are not sure if the intruder was armed. According to one of the neighbors, the suspect was initially trying to get into his house and keyed his car. The suspect then went next door, where he was shot.

The homeowner is cooperating with authorities and an investigation is underway.