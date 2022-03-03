Colorado man indicted for stalking Houston-area woman after she refused to move with him: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged with threatening a Houston-area woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Wednesday.

Moses Cano was originally charged by criminal complaint. On Wednesday, the grand jury returned the indictment. He is expected to appear for an arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison.

The woman claims that she and Cano dated for a brief amount of time. At the end of that relationship, Cano made threats to her if she did not agree to come to Colorado with him, according to the charges. When the woman refused, he allegedly sent sexually explicit images of the victim to her place of employment and several of her friends. The woman said he took over her Facebook account and used it to send the images and other messages to her contacts, according to the charges. He also allegedly posted a sexually-explicit video of the victim to a well-known adult pornography site.

In distress, the victim contacted the authorities.

If convicted, Cano faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

Cano made his initial appearance Feb. 22, following the filing of the complaint. At that time, he was ordered to remain in custody pending further criminal proceedings.