VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, robs man, woman at gunpoint outside SW Houston shopping center, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man and woman at gunpoint outside a shopping center in southwest Houston on Feb. 9, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported around 9:15 p.m. in a shopping center’s parking lot, located in the 10500 block of S. Wilcrest Drive.

Police said the man, while standing outside the vehicle, and the woman, who was sitting inside the vehicle, were talking when the suspect pulled up next to them on a bike. The man allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at them and demanded for their money and cellphones. The suspect tried to open the vehicle’s doors but was unable to get inside.

Police said the suspect hopped back on his bike and took off with the victims’ wallet and cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

