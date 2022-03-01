FBCSO: Identity released of hit-and run suspect shot, killed after stabbing deputy

Man shot, killed by deputy after hit-and-run in Fort Bend County, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The identity of a man who was shot and killed by Fort Bend County deputies after a hit-and-run incident has been released to the public.

The incident happened off the Beasley Road exit on Highway 59 around 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Jacob Huerta, 37, was involved in a wreck and decided to leave the scene. When deputies attempted to pull Huerta over, he reportedly stepped out of his vehicle with a knife and started approaching them.

FBCSO Deputy Colin Godmintz attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, but it did not work. Huerta stabbed the deputy who then shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Godmintz was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and returned home that night.

“It’s a sad day any time our officers are forced to use their weapon,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Our deputies are trained to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations such as this.”

The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation.