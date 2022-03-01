Mayor Turner to join Houston Police Department at 38th annual March on Crime news conference

HOSUTON – Mayor Turner will join the Houston Police Department at the 38th annual March on Crime news conference Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Houston Police Department Headquarters.

The mayor and Chief Troy Finner will announce the annual HPD “March on Crime” initiative during the press conference.

The “March On Crime” campaign was created in December 1984, out of growing concern over the rise in violent crime across Houston, according to HPD. The department has held the March On Crime campaign every year as a coordinated effort to educate the public about such topics as:

Crime prevention

Drug awareness

Crime Stoppers

Neighborhood Watch

Personal safety

Burglary prevention

Crimes against the elderly

Juvenile crime

KPRC 2 is carrying a live stream of the event.