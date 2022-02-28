Video: Men in Nissan Pathfinder hop patio fence before using handcuffs, zip ties, taser in home invasion, HPD says

Police want these dangerous criminals off the streets. Do you know who they are?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for suspects who allegedly tied up and physically assaulted victims during a home invasion in early January.

According to HPD, on Jan. 10, residents were asleep inside their apartment in the 7900 block of Sarita Street when two men forced their way inside around 6:40 a.m.

Video shows the men pulling up to the back patio of an apartment unit, parking a black Nissan Pathfinder at the fence, then entering the property.

Once inside the unit, the suspects struck the victims in the face several times and even used a taser during the assault. They then tied up the victims with a pair of handcuffs and zip ties, according to police.

Police said the suspects rummaged through the apartment for about 30 minutes and removed numerous items, including jewelry, a handgun, and a safe. They loaded the loot inside the Nissan, but while fleeing the scene, several of the stolen items fell out of an open rear window.

A good physical description of the suspects’ facial features was not provided, but the first suspect was seen wearing a black mask, white long sleeve shirt, blue pants and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a black mask, maroon long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.