Scary video: Hear terrifying screams as woman flees car chasing her at Pasadena park

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a woman captured on video running away rom a vehicle in a park. They also want to track down the driver who appears to be chasing her.

In a video shared on the @PasadenaPDTX Twitter account, a woman is seen running away from what appears to be a gray Ford Escape in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

You can hear the woman screaming loudly as she looks several times over her shoulder as she cuts across Satsuma Park.

Anyone with information about the woman, recognizes the vehicle pursuing her or possibly knows the driver in this case is urged to contact detectives at 713-475-4822.

No further details were immediately available.