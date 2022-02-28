Photos released of armed suspects who broke into 2 different apartments in Montrose, HPD says

Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of robbing a woman at an apartment complex in Montrose on Oct. 20, 2022.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of robbing a woman at an apartment complex in Montrose.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of West Gray around 1:15 p.m.

According to HPD, a woman said she noticed damage to her door and when she unlocked it, the inside deadbolt was locked, so she was unable to open the door. The woman told police she assumed that her husband might be home, so she knocked on the door. When the door opened, two unknown males were inside her apartment and one of the men pointed a gun at her face, officers said. Investigators said the suspects then demanded her cellphone and valuables and then fled the scene.

Houston police released a sketch of a man believed to be involved in a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of West Gray. (HPD)

Officers said while they were at the scene, they discovered that the suspects had also broken into another apartment, where they stole a handgun. The suspects likely used the gun that was taken in the burglary, since only one suspect displayed a gun during the incident, HPD said.

Investigators said the suspect was captured on camera from the apartment that had been burglarized just prior to the woman being robbed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.