HOUSTON – A fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston is now under investigation.

Flames were first reported at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 10000 block of Club Creek Drive.

Investigators said seven units were damaged by the fire and nine others were damaged by smoke and water.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Red Cross has been notified and officials said they will try and help residents find a warm place to stay.