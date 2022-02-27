Man shot, killed after fight outside west Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed after police said he was involved in a fight with a group of men outside a west Houston gas station early Sunday.

It happened in the 12900 block of Westheimer Road near Briarwest Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said, during the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun, striking another man several times. The victim died at the scene.

The shooter ran off before officers arrived. It was unknown if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Police found multiple shell casings at the gas station. Several store windows were also struck by gunfire.

Police are still working to retrieve surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.