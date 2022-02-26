Mother claims 3-year-old was sexually abused by classmates at Houston daycare, demands accountability

HOUSTON – A daycare in the Houston area is facing severe backlash after a mother says her 3-year-old son was sexually abused by other kids at the daycare.

The mother, Ashunte Burroughs, shared her plea on social media earlier this week and says she wants accountability from the daycare’s staff.

Burroughs says when she picked up her son from the daycare on West Airport Boulevard on Feb. 18, she immediately knew something was wrong.

“He said, “Mommy, I’m not feeling too well,’” Burroughs wrote on Instagram.

It was later discovered that the toddler had been violated with an open-ended marker. Burroughs says she has reason to believe other children attending that daycare were the suspects responsible for taking her son’s innocence away.

“They stole his innocence and took away his confidence,” she said. “Why is business still going on like someone’s 3 and 4-year-olds didn’t sexually abuse my child?” she continued.

Ad

Burroughs says she took her son to the hospital where more marks were found on his backside and an examination was performed. She also filed a police report where a detective was assigned to the case.

She says since the incident, her son is still having trouble eating and sleeping.

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth posted on Instagram, saying the daycare never closed afterward and that staff members refuse to speak with anyone about the situation. He’s calling for immediate action against the daycare on behalf of the family.

“It is not OK for kids to be sexually assaulted, touched or hurt in any form or fashion,” he said.

KPRC 2 reached out to the daycare for a statement Friday evening but has yet to receive a response.