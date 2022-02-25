Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a north Harris County business Friday afternoon.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive shortly after 2 p.m.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the person was shot with an assault rifle.
This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting, outside a business, at 15049 Tallshadows Drive. One person has been confirmed deceased inside a vehicle. It appears the male was shot with an Assault Rifle. One person is currently detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DlI14ECNat— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2022