Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle in north Harris County, HCSO says

Investigation underway after a man was found dead outside a business in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a north Harris County business Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the person was shot with an assault rifle.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.