Search for gunman who shot, killed man after argument outside SW Houston business

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman who shot and killed a man after an argument outside a business in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported on April 10, 2021 at 10:49 p.m. in the parking lot of a business located in the 600 block of Bissonnet Street.

According to police, surveillance video captured a group of customers fighting with multiple suspects. After the argument, the suspects were seen returning to a dark-colored SUV, driving towards the exit and firing in the direction of the customers. A man, identified as Anuj Khadka, was hit by the gunfire and killed.

Khadka’s family is asking for the community’s help in identifying the gunman and the other suspects involved in his death.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.