Family says sixth grader was recorded in school bathroom

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The aunt of a sixth grader at Harmony School of Excellence - Sugar Land said her 12-year-old nephew’s privacy was violated.

“His friends told him that he had been recorded by one of his classmates while he was using the bathroom,” said the woman, who KPRC 2 is not naming to not identify the boy.

As if hearing about a recording wasn’t enough, she said the video popped up on social media.

“When he went to the school on Wednesday, everyone was talking about the video so it had already been seen by most of the students at that school,” the aunt said.

Harmony Public Schools said administrators were made aware Tuesday of the existence of a video posted to social media that violated a student’s privacy.

“The students involved face serious disciplinary action,” a statement from the school said. “Harmony Public Schools officials will continue to fully cooperate with any ongoing law enforcement investigation, which could result in criminal charges.”

The aunt said she wants parents to talk with their kids about cell phones and social media.

“I’m just very sad for my nephew and we’re definitely taking him to see a counselor and talk about this,” the aunt said.

On top of that, she said the family has filed a report with the police.

“He doesn’t feel comfortable going back to school, of course, because everybody’s making fun of him but also he doesn’t feel comfortable in going to use the restroom and I don’t think nobody should go through that,” the aunt said.

Harmony also said it’s offered counseling services to the student who was victimized by the privacy violation and the campus is addressing the importance of appropriate social media practices with all students.

Statement from Harmony Public Schools:

No further information is available at this time.