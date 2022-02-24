Officials call for Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustees to allow May 7 election to proceed

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas – Multiple elected officials Thursday called for the Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustees to allow the May 7, 2022 election to proceed without delay.

Last week, via legal counsel, the Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustees, defendant in a federal lawsuit alleging Voting Rights Act violations, filed a response agreeing that they do not oppose postponing the duly-schedule May 7, 2022 Board of Trustees elections.

Some argue that moving the election to November subverts the will of the people in both the upcoming election and the past election by extending the terms of three Spring Branch ISD trustees.