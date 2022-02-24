How do you really know what is in popular CBD cosmetic products?

From lip gloss to foundation, many people are switching from traditional products for those with CBD. But how do you know what is in it? Here's what we know:

HOUSTON – You’ve probably noticed as you shop for makeup or other cosmetic products, more products now contain CBD or hemp. From lip gloss to foundation, many people are switching from traditional products for those with CBD. But how do you know what is in it? What should you look for? We’ve got everything you need to know about CBD cosmetic products.

How is CBD used in cosmetic products?

First, the basics: CBD stands for Cannabidiol. CBD is not the same as marijuana. It does not contain THC, which is a chemical in marijuana that can make you feel high. A hemp plant is processed and made into CBD oil (We’ll explain more about that later). Let’s get to how CBD cosmetics might help someone.

CBD cosmetics promise many benefits

CBD products have been around for years, but we are now seeing them used more in popular cosmetic items. It’s said to include anti-aging properties, helps with hydration, and overall improves skin health. Helen Ruiz is an esthetician who makes all her own products containing CBD. Her clients at Elestial Lounge see results.

Ad

Esthetician Helen Ruiz explains why she uses CBD cosmetics. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“It’s going to help heal the skin, it’s going to help alleviate the redness help nourish it, and then it’s going to help with the inflammation. So I have seen a big transformation,” said Ruiz.

The biggest results that she sees are with eczema clients.

“It also helps my clients with rosacea. They have a lot of like the redness, the capillaries, very red skin, very dry, flaky skin. A little bit of the CBD just on the face with cleansers, lotions, moisturizers, it can help alleviate the redness in the skin and help with the flakiness,” Ruiz explains.

KPRC 2 Health reporter Haley Hernandez looks into CBD cosmetics. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ruiz shopped far and wide before settling on this company, Bayou City Hemp, to create her products with high-quality CBD. She says the quality of the products is most important to her.

“What they do is they check for how much CBD if there’s any THC, any parasite and more water, and also the effectiveness of it. And if the claims are true,” said Ruiz.

Ad

How to check ingredients of CBD cosmetic products

CBD is legally sold in makeup stores, pharmacies, even gas stations! But it’s not yet regulated, so we had to ask about how you know what is in it? At Bayou City Hemp, they have scientists verify ingredients in the products and answer our questions.

“To guarantee that you have a quality product, we have to look at something called a certificate of authenticity or certificate of analysis, which it gets produced by a third party,” Organic Chemist Andrew Pardo explains.

KPRC 2 looks into testing CBD cosmetics. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our KPRC 2 team got an inside look at the lab. At Bayou City Hemp, they screen their own products to make sure that the concentrations of the CBD and CBDA are met. They also make sure the material that we’re using is not hazardous. [We did a full story on how these scientists are also using hemp extract to fight COVID.]

Ad

“But that you can’t just take our word for it, we have to send it off to a third party to make and they do really fine analysis of the product you send them. So they screened for cannabinoids concentration cannabinoids, also their screening for heavy metals, solvents, residual solvents, and microbiology,” he explains.

QR code is the key to safe CBD products

So how can you - a regular consumer, know what you’re getting when the FDA doesn’t regulate everything that goes in and on our bodies?

Check the CBD cosmetic product for a barcode and QR code on the back. Scanning this will show you a complete list of ingredients in the product. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For a regular customer shopping in the store for CBD cosmetic products, look on the back of the item for a QR code. Scan the code and it will take you to a third-party verification to tell you exactly what is in it.

“You want to make sure that what is in that product will not harm you. Sure, the maybe CBD. But what else does it contain?”

That’s a good question and one that Helen Ruiz wants answered every time she purchases something.

Ad

“A lot of over-the-counter, things you would find at the gas station just anywhere, they don’t have that testing, meaning you don’t know where it’s sourced from the source is the most important. You want to make sure it’s the product is quality from seed to production,” said Ruiz.

Because it’s what’s going to keep its strength, it’s going to be stronger like that, as opposed to if you just get if you don’t get it tested, if you just don’t know where the source is coming from. You don’t know how strong the product is or how effective it’s going to be. And how long it’s gonna last.

KPRC 2 goes inside Bayou City Hemp to see how CBD oils is made and used in products. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CBD cosmetics are not regulated by the FDA

Because these products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, this might be your best shot at knowing the quality of your product.

And in a recent statement, the FDA addressed the concerns about bad products on the market.

“FDA is aware that some companies are marketing products containing cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds in ways that violate the federal food, drug and cosmetic act (FD&C act) And that may put the health and safety of consumers at risk.” FDA statement.

Ad

The FDA has a list of resources available that explain what you need to know about the use of CBD.