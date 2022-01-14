Houston area scientists researching how hemp extract can help fight COVID

HOUSTON – A study published in the Journal of Natural Product indicates cannabis might play a role in the fight against coronavirus.

Researchers found a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the spike protein in the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That blocks a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people. The acids are abundant in hemp.

At Bayou City Hemp Co. in Houston, they create CBD products and said there are more than 200 cannabinoids, and scientists are only starting to scratch the surface of how those can be used in health.

“CBDA or CBGA is just one of the many cannabinoids that can be extracted, or that are actually extracted from hemp. These cannabinoids, when they were tested against the coronavirus, they found out that these cannabinoids are binding actually to the spike proteins,” said Andrew Pardo, Bayou City Hemp Co.’s scientist.

Pardo explained that while it can interact with the spike protein, it’s also possible that won’t mean anything for humans.

“It’s a starting point before we move on to large organisms where the system gets really complicated. We start off with something that can be controlled, so you start off with a petri dish where you have focused cells,” Pardo said. “It’s in its beginning stage.”

In Texas, it’s legal to buy, sell and manufacture hemp extracts and compounds in cosmetics, lotions and dietary supplements.

Pardo said since the release of the COVID study, there’s been a growth in demand from their clients for CBDA, specifically.

Pardo said we don’t know whether cannabis will be used in the future with COVID, but he says it shows promise that deserves further exploration.