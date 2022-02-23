Woman injured during apparent road rage shooting on North Freeway, HPD says

The woman was grazed by a bullet after the shooting on the North Freeway, Houston police said

HOUSTON – A woman was grazed by a bullet during an apparent road rage shooting on the North Freeway Tuesday night, according to Houston Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. on the North Freeway near Beltway 8.

According to HPD Lt. Crowson, a car with several passengers inside got into an altercation with the driver of another vehicle after someone cut someone off.

Moments after the altercation, someone in the other vehicle started shooting, striking a woman inside of a white Ford.

The woman, who was a passenger inside of the Ford, was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators said she is expected to survive.

Police said they are working to get a description of the vehicle the suspect was in.